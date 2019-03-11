Problems at the leadership of Blue and White?

In recent days there has been an exchange of accusations within the Blue and White party as it weakens in the polls.

Significant differences of opinion have been recorded in recent days within the leadership of the Blue and White party, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Yair Lapid's team and Benny Gantz's team have clashed over the party’s decline in the polls in recent days.

At the same time, there are also differences of opinion between the advisers of the two leaders about the way the campaign should be run and its effectiveness among the public that Gantz's party planned to appeal to before it joined Lapid’s Yesh Atid party.

It was also reported that at one of the meetings held at the party headquarters, representatives of Yesh Atid told representatives of Blue and White that the election campaign was "neither sharp nor effective." In response, Gantz reportedly told the Yesh Atid people that "the campaign worked fine until you arrived."

The Blue and White party denied the report, saying, "There are excellent relations and teamwork between the leaders and the advisers, and you can see the results on the ground - in a short time the Blue and White party became the largest party."