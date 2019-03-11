Gur Hasid: I was almost on the Ethiopian flight

Businessman who is a member of the Gur Hasidim says he missed flight that crashed due to business constraints.

Israel Mozeson, a businessman from Jerusalem who is a member of the Gur Hasidim, and his partner Shraga Israel, purchased tickets for the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday, killing eight crew members and 149 passengers, including two Israelis.

Due to schedule constraints, however, the two decided to cancel their ticket at the last minute and their lives were saved.

In a conversation with the Israel Hayom newspaper, Mozeson recounted the story of this great miracle. "We were supposed to fly from Israel to Addis Ababa and from there to Nairobi, Kenya. Because of delays caused by business reasons in Israel, we realized that we could not board the flight to Addis Ababa and from there the connecting flight to Nairobi."

"This morning we heard that an airplane had crashed on this route and at first I did not make the connection. When I read the details, I realized that this was the flight we were supposed to be on, and that our lives were saved. I am married with four children and my partner and I have an infrastructure and agricultural entrepreneurship company which operates in several countries around the world."

"Tomorrow I am going to recite Hagomel, and on Shabbat, with God’s help, we will make a great kiddush. When the pictures and videos from the field were made public, I realized how great our miracle is. It's hard for me to describe the feelings," said Mozeson.