'I won't support drug legalization just because it's popular'

Education Minister and Chairman of the New Right party Naftali Bennett took part this afternoon in a conference of young voters at the Center for Citizen Empowerment held at Tel Aviv University.

"Our role in the political echelon is to back you up, the future IDF soldiers. So that soldiers should not have to be accompanied by a lawyer. So that soldiers will know that we will always be there for them. You are sent to defend the State of Israel, the nation-state of the Jewish people, which grants rights to all citizens - Jews, Arabs, Druze and so on. We are a democracy and proud that we are a democracy but we are first and foremost the home of the Jewish people. This is the essence of the Jewish and democratic state, "Bennett told the students at the conference," Bennett said at the conference.

In a conversation with journalist Tal Schneider, Bennett said, "What we need to know is the next thing - the young people want freedom and want the right to choose their future with the help of their actions. For the past six years we have worked to break up monopolies and increase freedom, The monopoly of the public universities that I broke when we turned IDC into a private first university."

Later, Bennett made it clear that he was not willing to commit himself to supporting the legalization of light drugs, "As far as I'm concerned, any legalization will take place after we make sure it does not harm health or destroy people's lives."

"I do not work according to public opinion polls, but according to reality," added Bennett. "If medical experts come and see that using cannabis does not harm users, if it seems possible that legalization will not harm children's security, I'm going to do it. I'm not endangering the future of the children, the future of youth and the future of people in Israel, even if it's popular."

"We are in the days when rockets are falling on southern communities, and I do not understand the logic of attacking a television broadcaster instead of dealing with the real threat, which is Hamas that fires at our children," Bennett said. "When I am defense minister we will fight the terrorists and not the next star landing for the Eurovision Song Contest. As for the matter of the Arab citizens of Israel: Every citizen of the State of Israel is entitled to equal civil rights. There are parties and there are certain Knesset members who oppose the very existence of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and I do not accept that. Many people in the Arab public want a future and they do not understand why their MKs insist on fighting against the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people."