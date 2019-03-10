6 months in prison for soldiers who beat Arab suspects

The military court of the Central Command in Jaffa sentenced the three soldiers from the Netzach Yehudah Battalion who were convicted of beating detainees to six and a half months in prison Sunday.

The three confessed to the offenses attributed to them, as part of a plea bargain with the military prosecution. The plea bargain also determined that the punishment imposed on them would be six months and a half and a demotion to the rank of Private.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred during the arrest of collaborators in the terrorist attack at the Givat Assaf Junction where two soldiers from the Netzach Yehudah Battalion were murdered.

The soldiers involved in the arrest allegedly attacked the detainees suspected of assisting the terrorist who carried out the attack.

As part of the case, indictments were filed against five soldiers and after a criminal mediation procedure, plea bargains were reached with three of the five.