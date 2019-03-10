Poll: Likud narrowing the gap

Gantz heads the largest party, but Netanyahu still has the greatest chance of forming a government.

A new Yediot Aharonot poll, conducted on Thursday and Friday by the Midgam Institute headed by Mina Tzemach and Mano Geva, finds that Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid's Blue and White party continues to lead with 33 seats. The Likud wins 29 seats.

The Labor Party comes in third with 10 Knesset seats. Among the other parties there is almost no significant change in the number of Knesset seats compared to the last poll: United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 7, Shas 6, the Union of Right-Wing Parties 6, Meretz 5, New Right 5, Yisrael Beytenu 4 and Kulanu 4.

The Ra'am-Balad party, which was disqualified last week by the Central Elections Committee – a decision that has not yet been approved by the Supreme Court and is likely to be overturned in the coming days – wins four Knesset seats.

Several parties are continuing to struggle to overcome the 3.2% electoral threshold. According to the poll, Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party is approaching it with 3.1%, while Gesher (2%) and Kulanu (1%) do not pass it.

The battle at the bottom is closer than ever: Moshe Feiglin received 3.1%, compared with the Kulanu, Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu parties, which have around 3.5% of the vote and barely passed the threshold.

Among the blocs there is an essentially a tie: The right-wing bloc has 61 seats in total, compared to the center-left bloc and the Arabs, which have 59 Knesset seats together.

On the question: "Among the following individuals, who do you prefer as prime minister?" Binyamin Netanyahu receives 38% of the support, compared with 31% for Gantz (the remaining 31% said that they prefer neither or that they do not know). In the previous poll Netanyahu and Gantz were more popular: 40% for Netanyahu and 34% for Gantz.