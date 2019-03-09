Terrorist cutie to take 3-month crash course in England

PA teen terrorist Ahed Tamimi plans to travel to England for crash course in English.

Palestinian Authority (PA) teen terrorist Ahed Tamimi, who was jailed for slapping Israeli soldiers and has since continued to incite violence against Israelis and the IDF, told Jordanian media that she is planning to study in England.

According to the report, Tamimi will spend three months in Britain in order to improve her fluency in the English language. She also plans to study international law.

Tamimi faced jail time for physically assaulting an IDF soldier and interrupting IDF operations. She was released in July 2018.

In September 2018, she declared that her goal is to remove Israel.

In October 2018, Tamimi said "everyone" should slap Israeli soldiers, even if the soldiers are not doing anything.

Though Tamimi has claimed she was deprived of both food and rest during her time in an Israeli prison, she emerged from the prison plumper than she went in and spoke in Arabic about the parties she and other prisoners would hold, singing and dancing. She also said she would eat meals with the other prisoners, cook with them, watch television, read books, and study for her matriculation exams.