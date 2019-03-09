Blue and White: 'The haredim will talk to us'

MK Ofer Shelah dismisses haredi parties' promises to join only a right-wing government, says he 'knows' they'll talk to Blue & White party.

MK Ofer Shelah, who is a top candidate with the left-wing Blue and White party, claimed that if his party ias asked to form a government, the haredi parties will be willing to join it.

Shelah also noted that if the Blue and White party wins the most seats in the elections, its chairman, Benny Gantz, will be tapped to form a coalition.

"There are more than a few parties who today say that they won't sit with Gantz, but if he receives the job of forming a government, they'll want to sit with him," Shelah said at an event in Mevaseret Zion.

Noting the haredi parties' statements, he said, "We see how the haredim look when they're in the opposition. They'll at least come to talk, and that's something I know, I'm not guessing."

Kikar Hashabbat quoted MK Moshe Gafni, one of the leaders of the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, as saying, "I'm not a rightist. The ones who help the haredim most are the left... But I'm going with the right, what can you do? I won't go with them (the Blue and White party -ed.)." Haredi opposition to Blue and White crystallized when Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, whose actions put him squarely in the anti-haredi camp, joined it.

Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi expressed his distancing from the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party.

"We are repulsed by them, and that's why they're not part of us," he said. "However, we made an effort to ensure that 100,000 Religious Zionist votes would not go to waste."