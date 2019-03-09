Poll: Blue and White losing power, right-wing bloc growing

A new poll published Saturday night on Haaretz showed that if elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc would be able to form a coalition - even though the left-wing Blue and White party would be the party with the most votes.

The poll, conducted by the Dialogue Institute and supervised by Professor Camil Fuchs, gave the Blue and White party would receive 31 Knesset seats, with the Likud following close behind with 28.

The Labor party would grow to 10 seats, with the United Right and the Arab Hadash-Ta'al each receiving eight Knesset seats. Both the New Right and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party would receive 7 Knesset seats, while the Sephardic-haredi Shas party would drop to five.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party, the left-wing Meretz party, Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party, and the Arab Ra'am-Balad, would receive four seats each.

MK Orly Levi-Abekasis' Gesher party and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party do not pass the electoral threshold.