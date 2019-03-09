Science Minister: As it stands, Left will form coalition

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Saturday warned that the left-wing bloc would be the ones to form a government.

Speaking at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in Netanya, Akunis said, "As it stands today, exactly a month until the 2019 elections, the left-wing parties, together with the Arab parties, will be the ones to form the next government."

"The fact is, since 1992 the left-wing bloc has managed to make it difficult to create a right-wing government.

"This is an important warning sign for everyone who votes right and is concerned about a left-wing government which will support land concessions, evacuate Jewish towns, and return the economy to what it was 40 years ago - to an economy ruled by the Histadrut, with Finance Minister Avi Nissenkorn who is right now taking vacation from the Histadrut."

Nissenkorn headed the Histadrut labor union for several years, and denied interest in politics, saying that his "entire being" was the Histadrut. In February, Nissenkorn joined the Blue and White party.