Hamas says one dead in latest border riots

Gazan “health ministry” says Arab killed and more than 40 others wounded as "March of the Return" protests continue.

The Gazan “health ministry” which is run by Hamas said on Friday that a Palestinian Arab was killed and more than 40 others wounded by Israeli fire in renewed protests and clashes along the Gaza border.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that overall at least 42 Palestinians had been wounded by Israeli gunfire during the 50th week of the demonstrations, reported the AFP news agency.

Four medics were among those hurt, the ministry said.

An IDF spokesman said "approximately 8,400 demonstrators and rioters are currently gathered in a number of locations along the Gaza Strip security fence".

"They have hurled explosive devices and rocks at the security fence and soldiers, and have also ignited tires," the spokesman said.

Troops responded according to "standard operating procedures", he added.

The so-called “March of the Return” riots along the Gaza border have been going on every Friday for a nearly year, since March 30, 2018.

The border riots in the past included Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel, as well as using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

Hamas openly admitted that most of the Gazans who have been killed in the border riots were members of the group.

Meanwhile on Friday, a projectile from Gaza was launched by terrorists into Israeli territory. It exploded in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council and did not cause any injuries or damages.

There has been an increase in violence over the past week as terrorists resumed firing balloon-borne explosive devices across the border.

