Campaigning in the shadow of corruption charges

Have Israelis become accustomed to their leaders being investigated?

Tal Shalev, Neri Zilber and Lior Weintraub discuss how the Israeli Attorney-General’s decision to indict Binyamin Netanyahu will play out in the election campaign.

Is this a game changer? What’s the atmosphere in the Likud party? Have Israelis become accustomed to their leaders being investigated?

Also in this episode, we go back in time to see how investigations against top candidates have impacted their success in previous elections. Do Gantz and Lapid stand a real chance to form the next government?

On the second part of the podcast, we wonder if the growing tension in the Palestinian arena can play a decisive role in Israel’s election.

Is Netanyahu’s “Mr. Security” image in danger because of the latest escalation? How might Trump’s peace plan impact the campaign? And what should Israelis be concerned about if the current administration’s peace plan never gets published?