Leftist Jews prone to Jew hatred (self-hating Jews) are having a tragic impact on Aliyah.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the pathogenic phenomenon of self-Jew hatred (Jews hating Jews) and its' effect on Jewish attitudes in the Diaspora.

In so doing, the psychology of Aliyah is suggested and discussed.