Poll: Status quo between the blocs maintained

Likud loses 3 seats and stands at 26, while Blue and White loses 5 but leads the way with 33, according to Israel Hayom and i24NEWS poll.

A poll conducted by the Maagar Mohot Institute for Israel Hayom and i24NEWS finds that the Likud is losing three seats.

If elections were held today, the Likud would win only 26 Knesset seats. However, the Blue and White list headed by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid loses seats as well and wins just 33. This is a decrease of five seats compared with the previous poll published a week ago.

There is no change in the blocs: The right-wing parties and the haredi parties win 62 seats together, compared with the leftist bloc which wins 58. However, the data indicate that the large parties are weakening in favor of the smaller parties. In the right-wing bloc, Shas wins 4 mandates while United Torah Judaism has 8. The New Right and the Union of Right-Wing Parties also have 8 mandates each.

Kulanu, headed by Moshe Kahlon, passes the electoral threshold with 4 seats, as does the Zehut party headed by Moshe Feiglin, which has four Knesset seats as well.

In contrast, Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Avigdor Liberman, has been in the midst of a crash for several weeks. In this poll, too, Liberman not only does not pass the threshold, but is not even close to it. The party receives support from just 1% of the participants in the poll.

In the leftist bloc, meanwhile, the Labor Party is registering a recovery with 8 seats, compared with 7 last week. Meretz also rises to 8 (compared to 6 in the previous poll). The joint list of Ta'al-Hadash receives 8 Knesset seats, while Balad-Ra'am does not pass the electoral threshold this time around. Similarly, Gesher headed by Orly Levy-Abekasis and Yahad headed by Eli Yishai do not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll examined the effect of the publication of the suspicions against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the way citizens vote in the Knesset elections. An overwhelming majority of 86% said the publication did not change their vote, while only 14% said it did.

The survey was conducted this week among 605 respondents representing a representative sample of the Israeli population with a sampling error of 3.9%.