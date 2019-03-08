Hamas encourages terrorist's family

Terrorist organization publishes statement of support to family of terrorist who carried out attacks in Givat Assaf and Ofra.

The Hamas terrorist organization on Thursday evening issued a statement of support to the family of the terrorist Asem Barghouti, who carried out two shooting attacks in Givat Assaf and the Ofra junction, murdering two soldiers and a baby.

Hamas praised the family's conduct during and after the demolition of its home by IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday.

"The Netanyahu government must know very well that its policy of punishment will not harm the determination of our people in its resistance against the occupation," the terrorist group said in a statement.

The organization also threatened to escalate the struggle against IDF soldiers and residents of Judea and Samaria and harm human life.