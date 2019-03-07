PM: Army Radio must have at least one right-wing voice

PM Netanyahu defends Army Radio's only right-wing broadcasters, says station should not exist if it excludes right-wing views.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected the criticism by the left of Yaakov Bardugo, a right-wing commentator at the Galei Tzahal Army Radio.

"On Galei Tzahal, there is one broadcaster who is not prepared to align himself with the left and the barge, and he breaks with the daily propaganda broadcasts of Reno Tzror, Razi Barkai and others for Lapid and Ganz's leftist party, so they exert tremendous pressure to remove him from the station," Netanyahu said.

"It will not happen - there is a limit to the thought police and the silencing of the left. This is not North Korea. If there is no room for a right-wing voice, then Galei Tzahal has no right to exist," added the prime minister.

Last Tuesday, the Blue and White party announced that it would boycott Bardugo's program on Army Radio, Vilensky and Bardugo, which is broadcast daily at 5:00 PM. "Every evening we are vilified by Galei Tzahal commentator Yaakov Bardugo. This is our response to the latest false accusation that was raised today in the broadcast: Blue and White has no interest in answering Bardugo's remarks or broadcasting on his program the same way we do not broadcast on North Korean programs."

"Bardugo, a representative of Netanyahu's staff on Galei Tzahal, is exploiting public air time to serve his master," claimed Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid.

Last night, Bardugo responded to the attack on the left and said during the program: "I invite Benny Gantz to an hour-long interview on my program - I will ask about the withdrawal from Lebanon, Medhat Yusuf and his business failure."

The anchor next to him, Yaron Vilensky, said: "I did not know you would say these things, they are said on your behalf alone."

The Marker journalist Nati Toker reported Thursday morning reported that internal disagreements within Galei Tzahal may cause Bardugo to leave the station.