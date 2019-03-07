The Silent Intifada - Weekly terror report

360 terror attacks so far in 2019, including 16 over the past week - one shooting attack, four firebombings, and 11 stone-throwing attacks.

Six terror attacks were recorded in Israel over the past week, including a shooting attack, four fire-bombings, and 11 incidents of stone-throwing. Altogether, there have been 360 incidents of Arab terrorism since the beginning of 2019.

In this week’s Weekly Terror Report, Boomerang Fighting for Israel also takes a look at the human cost of what has been dubbed the ‘Silent Intifada’, focusing on the death of Adel Biton, an Israeli three-year-old who was paralyzed in a stone-throwing attack and later died as a result of complications from pneumonia.

