Over 60 rallies around the world against anti-Semitism

At the initiative of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), more than 60 rallies will be held around the world, parallel to the main event in Israel, with the aim of raising the issue of anti-Semitism to the top of national priorities. During the event in Jerusalem, pictures and video excerpts of the rallies around the world will be projected on giant screens.

The central rally will take place on Sunday afternoon in Jerusalem. At the same time, dozens of similar events will be held around the world: in Brazil, South Africa, Australia, Romania, Germany, England, France, USA, Hungary, Italy, Georgia, Turkey, Poland, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, Bolivia, Mexico, and more. In some countries, rallies will be held in several locations.

Yaakov Hagoel, deputy and interim chairman of the World Zionist Organization and head of the struggle against anti-Semitism, said, “The time has come to raise the issue of anti-Semitism to the top of priorities.”

"We stand here today and in different locations around the world to say ‘This is the limit.’ We are in a difficult and painful period that has deteriorated rapidly from the scrawling of caricatures and anti- Semitic graffiti, to the destruction of graves, to the severe physical harm to Jews in a number of countries. We do not have the right or ability to click our tongues and continue on with our lives in parallel.

"We stand here, specifically in the middle of the day, to say that we will not be silent and won’t continue business as usual. Recent events are no longer merely a warning, but rather a wake-up call for the rest of the world, Jews and non-Jews. I call upon all the leaders of the countries to put the struggle against anti-Semitism at the top of the list of priorities, and to eliminate anti-Semitism from their countries.”