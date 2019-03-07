Jerusalem: Truck driver crushed to death

A truck driver was crushed to death Thursday afternoon after becoming trapped between a wall and the side of the truck as he unloaded it on Rabbi Raphael Katsenelbogen Street in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The driver was critically injured and firefighters summoned to the scene helped extricate him. However, at this point he was no longer alive, and medics confirmed his death.

"When I arrived at the scene, I saw the young man unconscious, trapped between the truck and the wall, without the possibility of reaching him," said Har Nof MDA medic Shimon Gottlieb.

"We carried out medical tests after the rescue operations as soon as possible, but he had suffered severe systemic injury and had no vital signs, and we were left with no choice but to confirm his death," Gottlieb added.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Michael Gruskot, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene on my ambucycle, I saw the truck driver, a man in his early 20s, trapped against the wall of the Yeshiva after his truck had pinned him there. He was in critical condition. Firefighters worked to extricate the driver from the truck. After he was extricated he was pronounced dead at the scene."