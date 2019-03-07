3 'Netzach Yehuda' soldiers convicted of mistreating Arabs

Military court accepts plea bargain of soldiers with prosecutor. Soldiers to serve 6.5 months in prison and be demoted to rank of Private.

The Central Command Military Court in Jaffa on Thursday convicted three soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion of mistreating Palestinian Arabs in aggravating circumstances.

The three confessed to the offenses attributed to them, as part of a plea bargain with the military prosecution. According to the agreement, they are to serve six-and-a-half months in prison and be demoted to the rank of Private.

According to the indictment, the incident in question took place during the wave of arrests of collaborators with the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Givat Assaf junction.

The soldiers, friends of Staff Sergeant Yovel Mor-Yosef and Sergeant Yossi Cohen, who were murdered in the attack, allegedly attacked Arab detainees suspected of assisting the terrorist who carried out the attack.

On Sunday the court will deliver the verdict of the three soldiers.