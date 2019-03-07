

The ongoing Palestinian failure Jay Shapiro cannot understand why the world is looking for peace, while the Palestinians are trying to escape it in any way. Jay Shapiro,

Flash 90 PA chief Mahmoud Abbas Jay Shapiro claims that there could have been a Palestinian state 25 years ago. So, why did it never happen? In his opinion, the leadership stuck to the struggle against Israel, instead of focusing on their growth.

