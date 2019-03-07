

Anti-Jewish Europeans? Why are you surprised? Anti-Semitism in Europe has been increasing in recent weeks, but this situation is not surprising. What should be done to eradicate it? Israel News Talk Radio,

Flash 90 Antisemtisim in Europe Howie Silbiger examines anti-Jewish sentiments in Europe and asks the question: “Why are you surprised?” He then talks about Israel’s connection to the bible and why anti-Jewites exist.

