'Iran is trying to bypass sanctions via the sea'

Prime minister speaks at navy cadets course graduation ceremony. "The navy will have a more important role as Iranian attempts expand."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered remarks Wednesday evening at Haifa Navy Base during the Israel Navy cadets course graduation ceremony, addressing the navy's important role in dealing with international security challenges.

"Iran is trying to bypass the sanctions on it through the covert smuggling of petroleum via the sea. As these attempts expand, the navy will have a more important role in efforts to block these Iranian actions.

"I call on the international community to halt, by any means, Iran's attempts to bypass the sanctions via the sea."

He added: "In a few days the leaders of Cyprus and Greece will come here, with US Secretary of State Pompeo, in order to advance the gas pipeline from Israel to Europe via these countries. The navy will also protect this pipeline."