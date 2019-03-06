'A testament to the strength of the US-Israel alliance'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu traveled today to a site where the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. The two officials received a briefing from the commanders in the field, and held a tour at the site.

"I can't think of a better example of the incredibly close cooperation between Israel and the United States," Ambassador Friedman said while standing in front of the launchers. "It's an outstanding example of how the American armed forces have made a commitment to Israel's safety and security."

Prime Minster Netanyahu agreed. "I think this is a testament to the strength of the alliance between Israel and the United States. It's never been stronger, and the coalition for common defense that is expressed here, not merely in expressed intentions, but in actual forces on the ground, I think is remarkable."