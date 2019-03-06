'There is one area in which the health system undoubtedly leads'

President Reuven Rivlin participated Wednesday in the 2019 Ministry of Health ‘Insights and Goals’ conference, entitled ‘Looking Forward 2030’. Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman, Director-General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov and other senior figures from the health system in Israel also participated in the conference.

“There is one area in which the health system, without a doubt, leads Israel,” said the president. “In social terms, the Israeli health system is already living in the future. The health system has a single set of standards, scientific and egalitarian, which allows success and advancement on the basis of talent, knowledge, professionalism and experience. Those who work in the health system - Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, men and women – all feel that their advancement as health professionals is not dependent on their national, gender, cultural or religious identity. I hope that the day will come when the co-existence we see in our hospitals and clinics will become the norm in Israeli society as a whole, and that we build bridges between the tribes so we can live together in partnership and Israeli hope. Thank you, doctors and health professionals for all you do for us.”

Following this, the president toured Tel-Aviv University. The visit began at the laboratory of Professor Tal Dvir of the Molecular Cell Biology and Biotechnology Department, where he saw research on smart cardiac patches. Following this, he visited the Blavatnik Center for Drug Discovery where he met the center’s researchers who presented the president with their work on cancer biology and development of new technologies to find drugs for congenital diseases, led by the center’s head Professor Ehud Gazit. The visit ended with a round-table of researchers including Professor Noam Shomron from the Faculty of Medicine; doctoral candidate Tom Rabinovich; Professor Yael Hanin, head of the Nanotechnology Center; Rabbi Daniel Cohen and Professor Noam Mizrahi, chair of the Biblical Studies department.

The president thanked the participants for inviting him and for the opportunity to see for himself the wonderful work happening at Tel Aviv University. He also said, “every room reveals another area of activity here: robots, inspiring medical developments and groundbreaking cancer research and attention to rare diseases. Our higher education system is excellent. When I visit other countries, I am told that Israeli academia is a flourishing export branch, a beacon of values and excellence for our knowledge economy. We need to find a way to break the glass ceiling so that anyone who graduates from university can be accepted in any part of Israeli society.”

President of Tel Aviv University Professor Yosef Klapter and Dean of Students and Chair of the Steering Committee of Israeli Hope in Academia at the university Professor Tova Most presented the work the university is leading in the context of Israeli Hope: “The university has made it an aim to narrow the gaps between the different parts of Israeli society, both by increasing access for different populations and in real changes – representation of the different populations in faculty and administrative staff, the appearance of public spaces, classrooms, signage, syllabus and more. We are working so that the time a student spends with us here – whichever tribe they come from – will have added value, and that our graduates will be citizens who feel a commitment to the society they live in and to partnership between the different parts of our society.”

‘Israeli Hope’ is President Rivlin’s flagship program for strengthening civility and partnership between the four main sectors of Israeli society: secular, haredi, Arabs and national-religious. ‘Israeli Hope’ works to create meaningful integration and cooperation in key social and economic spheres, including education, academia, employment, sport and local government. ‘Israeli Hope’ aspires to strengthen the ‘together’ of Israeli society while respecting the place of each of the groups that make it up. All this is done with the aim of ensuring the strength and success of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.