Israeli 'aMoon' fund becomes country’s largest VC fund

An Israeli health-tech and life sciences venture capital firm, aMoon, has become the country’s largest single venture capital fund, after raising $660 million in investments.

The fund, which closed on Wednesday, also became one of the largest life sciences and health care funds outside of the United States.

The fund aMoon 2 was launched in April 2018. So far it has invested in four Israeli companies and a fifth in Silicon Valley, founded by an Israeli entrepreneur, the company said in a statement.

The fund aims to accelerate finding cures for life-threatening diseases and reducing major cost-drivers in healthcare, by leveraging the growing convergence of healthcare and technology.

Israel has highly curated electronic medical records for 98 percent of the population dating back 20 years, making it among the most valuable datasets in the world. In addition, the Israeli government recently launched a national initiative that will invest $272 million in Digital Health projects over the next 5 years.

AMoon was founded and backed by Marius Nacht, co-founder and chairman of Check Point Software, and is managed by Dr. Yair Schindel, former CMO of the Israeli Navy Seals and CEO of Israel’s National Digital Bureau.