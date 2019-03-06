Arabs to be allowed to enter Golden Gate

Israel agrees to fix leaks, allow Waqf to use Golden Gate compound. MK Smotrich: Unthinkable that criminals should be rewarded.

Israel Police and members of the National Security Council held negotiations with the Waqf to discuss the incident two weeks ago during which Arabs violently and illegally forced their way through the Golden Gate.

The Waqf is the Jordanian body which administers the Temple Mount.

The Golden Gate has been closed off for the past 16 years, since it was discovered that those running the site were connected to the Hamas terror organization.

Arutz Sheva has discovered that the negotiations ended with an agreement that Israel Police and archaeologists would help the Waqf fix the leaks in the roof, after which the Waqf would be allowed to use the building for classes twice a month.

A disagreement broke out with regards to the release of arrested Waqf members and the cancellation of the order preventing them from leaving Israel. Though the Waqf expressed understanding of the issues, the Islamic Movement expressed opposition to them, as well as a conviction that they would be able to turn the Golden Gate into another mosque.

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urging him to reconsider.

"Mr. Prime Minister, the fact that negotiations are held with criminals like him is a dangerous concession to violence," Smotrich wrote. "It is unthinkable that a sinner should come out rewarded and the one-sided step that the Waqf took in forcing its way into the compound should become an achievement. It is clear that slowly but surely the use of the compound will be expanded and within a short time the criminals and their emissaries will receive everything they desire."

"As an aside, the negligence which allowed this to happen cannot be ignored... More responsibility and care is needed in such a sensitive and volatile location."