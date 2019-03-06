Poll: Israeli right regains majority, Zehut crosses threshold

Liberman out, Feiglin in: Israeli right regains majority in latest poll - but by razor-thin margin, with Yisrael Beytenu out of the Knesset.

The right-wing – religious bloc would win a majority of seats in the 21st Knesset if elections were held today, a new poll shows, as the Likud gains ground on the Blue and White party.

According to the poll, which was conducted Tuesday by the firm TNS and published on Kan Wednesday, the left-wing – Arab bloc, which was projected to win a 61-seat majority in the previous TNS survey, fell to 59 mandates.

The Blue and White party – a joint ticket of Yesh Atid, the Israel Resilience Party, and the smaller Telem faction – would win 35 seats, down from the 37 the party was projected to win in the previous TNS poll last week.

The Likud, on the other hand, gained one seat, rising from 29 seats in the previous poll to 30 mandates – the same number the party won in 2015.

The two Arab lists – Hadash-Ta’al and the United Arab List-Balad – would win a combined 12 seats, with eight going to Hadash-Ta’al and four to UAL-Balad. Last week’s poll showed Hadash-Ta’al with seven seats and UAL-Balad with five. In 2015, the four parties ran on a joint list, winning 13 seats.

The far-left Meretz faction would retain the five seats it currently holds – a decline of one seat compared to last week’s poll, while Labor would win seven seats – up one mandate from last week but down from the 19 seats it won in 2015.

Among the haredi factions, United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, an increase of one mandate over its performance in 2015 but the same number last week’s poll projected. The Shas party, on the other hand, fell to five mandates – one less than last week and two below its current strength of seven seats.

The New Right, the Union of Right-Wing Parties – a joint list of Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit, and National Union – and Kulanu would each win five seats if new elections were held today.

Former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin’s libertarian-leaning Zehut party would narrowly cross the election threshold, winning four mandates, while Yisrael Beytenu and Gesher would both fail to enter the Knesset.