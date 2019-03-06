Netanyahu: Al-Aqsa TV is a terror organization

PM Netanyahu signs order declaring Hamas TV channel to be terrorist organization after owner uses it to recruit terrorists.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who also serves as Defense Minister, on Wednesday signed an order declaring the Hamas Al Aqsa (kanah Al Aqsa alfachaya) television channel to be a terrorist organization.

The decision follows a recommendation by Shabak (Israel Security Agency, or ISA) and the Defense Ministry's national anti-economic terrorism unit, which was pursuant to Shabak's revelation that the Hamas terror organization uses Al Aqsa's satellite channel to recruit terrorists to its ranks.

The channel's owner is a Hamas leader, Fathi Hammad, and he spares no effort to advance the organization's terror goals.

Over the past few years, Shabak and the IDF arrested dozens of youth, including several women from Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, who were in touch with Hamas' secret unit and worked according to its instructions to carry out murderous attacks in Judea and Samaria.

In November, one of the IDF's terror targets was an Al Aqsa studio in Gaza.