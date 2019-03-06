The Trump Temple coins that changed the world – now in silver

An Historic Declaration.

A little more than a year ago, President Donald Trump made an historic declaration that Jerusalem is the “One and Only Capital of the Jewish State of Israel.”

Soon after, Trump proved to the world that he not only makes declarations, but also acts upon his beliefs: He transferred the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. And following this historic event, the TRUMP TEMPLE COINS were minted.

The concept was conceived by Professor Hillel Weiss and the coins were produced by the Mikdash Educational Center in Jerusalem. In the past year, these unique coins have found their way to thousands of people worldwide- from North and South America, China, to Australia, all around Europe and even to Iran - all who support Israel, the Holy Temple, and Trump’s declaration. Now they can be obtained in solid silver too!!

Donate Now

The Themes Displayed on the Coins.

The Trump Temple Coins are not just medallions or souvenirs. They are precious coins that have an entire story to tell. The main idea conveyed by these coins is that President Trump is initiating a prophetic process that will eventually facilitate, when the time comes, the rebuilding of the Third Temple. His actions mirror those of King Cyrus who declared to the Jewish people, in exile for 70 years, that "Hashem, The Lord of the World, charged me to build Him a house in Jerusalem."

On Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington D.C., shortly after the Temple Coins were produced, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed President Trump and also compared the President to King Cyrus.

"I want to tell you that the Jewish people have a long memory; so we remember the proclamation of the great king, Cyrus the Great, the Persian king, 2,500 years ago. He proclaimed that the Jewish exiles in Babylon could come back and rebuild our Temple in Jerusalem. We remember a hundred years ago, Lord Balfour, who issued the Balfour Proclamation that recognized the rights of the Jewish people in our ancestral homeland. We remember that seventy years ago, President Harry S. Truman was the first leader to recognize the Jewish state. And we remember how a few weeks ago, President Donald J. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Mr. President, this will be remembered by our people through the ages"

The message on the coin is addressed to all the “Seventy Nations”: They are called upon to accompany the Jewish People on their journey to establish the Holy Temple as a place of peace.

The Menorah on the Coin. The Menorah was always the symbol of the Jewish Nation. It represents the light of the Temple spreading out to the world, as stated in Isaiah 60:3, "Nations shall walk at Your light, and kings at the brightness of Your rising".

On the Arch of Titus is an engraving of the Menorah, carried by Jewish slaves, that essentially depicts the exile and the destruction of the Second Temple. Seventy years later, as foretold by the prophets, the people of Israel came back to their homeland and rebuilt the Temple in Jerusalem.

After the Declaration of the State of Israel, the Menorah was chosen to be the emblem of The State of Israel, to show that now, as then, the people of Israel came back from exile to their land.

The Menorah, the symbol of the State of Israel, stands in the center of the coin, together with the ancient Persian emblem and the seal of the United States of America.

THE TRUMP TEMPLE מרדכי פרסום המדרשה לידע המקדש

The Ingathering of the Exiles. The coin calls for the continuation of the in-gathering of the Jewish exiles from all corners of the globe – ”Like doves coming back to their nests.” They will come to the Land of Israel, to Jerusalem and the Temple, and to the fulfillment of peace in the world, through the establishment of the Third Temple and the realization of the prophetic vision.

You too Can Spread the Light

These special coins come plated with 10 grams of silver, or made of solid silver are also considered to be like the “Half Shekel” coins that contributed to the upkeep of the Temple in ancient times. Thus, purchase of the TRUMP TEMPLE COINS today can be seen as a donation that helps spread the light of Jerusalem and the spirit of the Holy Temple throughout the World to all seventy nations. In the meantime, these donations are used exclusively for holy productions, such as the World Creation Concert, and for the preparation of individuals and Temple appurtenances for the Temple service.

Donate Now