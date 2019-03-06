Escape room in Greece drops Schindler’s List name

Escape room challenging participants to escape German army changes game name to 'Secret Agent.'

An escape room in Greece that had raised the hackles of the Jewish community has dropped the name Schindler’s List.

The Great Escape company changed the name to Secret Agent, the German news website Deutsche Welle reported. One of the company’s eight games and among the most popular, Schindler’s List has been operating for about two years in Thessaloniki.

The game requires participants to draw up a list of survivors who will be spared a horrible death by enemy forces, drawing on the plot of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust film “Schindler’s List.”

“Your mission is to find Schindler’s list and deliver it to the right hands,” according to the game’s former description. “Will you manage to escape from the German army and save the lives of hundreds of innocent people?”

The new description makes no explicit reference to Jews or the Holocaust, according to Deutsche Welle.

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece has condemned the game.

Escape rooms have become hugely popular throughout Greece.

Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, was one of the largest Jewish communities in the world before it was almost completely decimated by the Nazis in 1943.