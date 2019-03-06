Argentina's Chief Rabbi recalls the attack

The Chief Rabbi of Argentina, Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich, recalled on Tuesday in a conversation with Channel 13 News the difficult moments he experienced when he was attacked last week.

"I heard a noise in the middle of the night. They were waiting for me behind the door, jumped on me and hit me while I was on the floor. They kicked me down the stairs, I could not breathe. I asked them to let me breathe. More than that I do not remember," said the rabbi, who suffered serious injuries in the attack.

He was asked whether in his opinion the attack was an anti-Semitic act and replied, "When they find the people who did it, we'll ask them. I cannot say if it's anti-Semitic, I'm still in shock."

The attack on Rabbi Davidovich was condemned by all official bodies in Argentina, but as of this moment no significant progress has been made in the investigation into the incident.