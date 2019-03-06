The BDS movement might be noisy, but has done very little harm over the past decade, as Israel continues to expand.

Josh Hasten with a very special interview with Mark Lavie, who has been a journalist covering Israel and the Middle East since 1972.

Lavie’s new book, “Why Are We Still Afraid”, insists that while Israel today has many enemies, the Jewish State faces no existential threats. Lavie says that we should therefore focus on fixing our societal problems instead.

Lavie also says that the BDS movement might be noisy, but has done very little harm over the past decade, as Israel continues to expand into many markets around the globe.