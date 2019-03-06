A Pew survey concludes that people who are religiously active are happier healthier and more involved in the broader community.
Does that inspire anyone to be more observant?
What inspires you to be religious?
Can something encourage a person to be religious? What characterizes religious people? Rabbi Wyne from Las Vegas with all the answers.
