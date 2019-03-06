Liberman’s new diplomatic recruit

Eli Avidar explains why he left the private sector to run in the election and what he intends to do if elected to the Knesset.

Yisrael Beytenu’s #4 candidate, Eli Avidar, introduces himself, as Gil Hoffman continues his “Meet the Candidate” series.

Avidar is a diplomat turned businessman who served Israel as consul-general in Hong Kong vice-consul in Philadelphia and head of the Israeli delegation in Qatar, then was managing director of the Israeli Diamond Exchange and currently heads a financial technology start-up.

Avidar explains why he left the private sector to run in the election, why he chose Yisrael Beytenu and what he intends to do if elected to the Knesset in the April 9 election.

Gil then explains why Netanyahu’s strategy could turn off voters and what will happen if neither he, nor Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, can form a governing coalition after the election.