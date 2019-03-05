Press TV (Iran) anchor Marzieh Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin in New Orleans, was interviewed on Channel 5 (Iran) last week. She said society has reached the point of sex with children and robots because people have no limits, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Hashemi said she chants "Death to America" because the oppressive American system must change. She explained that she had come to that conclusion even before converting to Islam.

Hashemi said she has both black and Native American roots and that she would not burn her American passport because she has the right to that land since "it was our land as reds" and "we built that country as blacks."

Iran-based Hashemi recently made headlines when she was arrested by the FBI as a material witness to an undisclosed federal investigation while visiting the U.S.