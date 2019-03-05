Poll predicts no majority for Right with Yisrael Beiteinu out

According to Midgam Institute data Blue and White Party continues to lead Likud; Right bloc appears fragile.

A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute published this evening on News 12 reveals that if elections were held today, there would be no majority for the right-wing bloc to form a government.

According to the data, the Blue and White Party would win 36 seats and the Likud 30.

The gap between these two parties and the others continues to be very large. The Labor Party, according to the poll, is the third largest with 9 seats and the Arab lists Ra'am-Ta'al win 8 seats.

The data also shows that United Torah Judaism receives 7 seats, Shas wins 6, the right-wing unified parties also get 6, Kulanu 5, and New Right 5.

The parties on the edge of the electoral threshold are Meretz with 4 seats and the Arab list Ra'am-Balad with a similar number.

Those harming the chances of a right-wing bloc winning a majority are the Yisrael Beyteinu party, which according to the survey does not pass the threshold, together with the Gesher party, Zehut, and Eli Yishai's Yahad.