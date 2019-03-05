Deri: No chance of negotiations with Gantz

Shas chairman says party will not accept Blue and White party chairman as prime minister under any circumstances.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri addressed hundreds of party activists in a conference in Ashdod Tuesday evening.

Deri declared that his party would not support Benny Gantz as prime minister under any circumstances. "I repeat that we will only support Benjamin Netanyahu. He is the most suitable man, and we wish him to come out [of the investigations] unscathed."

Deri attacked the Blue-and-White party platform. "You saw the Blue White platform yesterday: public transportation on Shabbat, civil marriage, the kotel, kashrut, and intervention in haredi education, and they want to change the status quo of the Jewish world."

"I saw the reports today that there are negotiations between the haredim and Gantz, but they are not referring to Shas, but I make it very clear that it will not happen," Deri concluded.