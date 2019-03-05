Yeshivat Elon Moreh: Support and love from around the world

Every donation to Yeshivat Elon Moreh will be doubled. Help spread Torah in the place Avraham was told his children would inherit the land.

As part of part of the Arutz Sheva special broadcast in Hebrew and English from Yeshivat Elon Moreh, we spoke to Eliot Kehan, the director of development at the yeshiva.

"It's amazing, what's going on here. We have 5,000 donors so far," Kehan said.

"I think that our yeshiva is really rooted in the past and in the present," he said, noting the historical. "Avraham came here to Elon Moreh. This is the first place that he goes and G-d says to him: 'Your children will inherit this land. But then the story continues. It goes to Jacob, it goes to Yosef, it goes to Yehoshua."

"Our history starts here. It continues here. This is our past, present, and future," he said.

Kehan said that the faculty, lead by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, "are really in tune to the needs of the students. We take the concepts or the lessons that we learn from Yosef, from Yaakov, one of practical halacha, taking dreams and making them a reality. Everything that is learned here give them the tools to succeed in life."

