ADL: White supremacist propaganda efforts up 182%

White supremacists dramatically stepped up their propaganda efforts targeting neighborhoods and campuses in 2018, far exceeding any previous annual distribution count for the United States.

White supremacists’ propaganda efforts increased 182 percent, with 1,187 distributions across the U.S. in 2018, up from 421 total incidents reported in 2017, the Anti-Defamation League reported Tuesday.

The number of racist rallies and demonstrations also rose last year, with 91 white supremacist rallies or other public events attended by white supremacists held in 2018, up from 76 the previous year. In addition, hate groups increasingly used so-called “flash mob” tactics to avoid advance publicity and scrutiny.

In most cases the identities of individual members were successfully hidden, according to the ADL.

“Posting fliers is a tried-and-true tactic for hate groups, one that enables them to spread hateful ideas and sow fear across an entire community,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “Hate groups were emboldened in 2018, but their increasing reliance on hate leafleting indicates that most of their members understand this is a fringe activity and are unwilling to risk greater public exposure or arrest.”

ADL recorded 319 incidents of white supremacist propaganda appearing on 212 college and university campuses in 37 states and in Washington, D.C. This was up from 292 campus incidents in 2017.

The number of non-campus community propaganda efforts was 868 in 2018, up from 129 incidents in 2017. Alt right groups were responsible for the majority of these efforts, according to the ADL.