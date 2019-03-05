Former Chief Rabbi Metzger to be released from prison

Former Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger, who was convicted of bribery and sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison, will soon be released from jail after less than two years.

"The Attorney General's counsel explained at length why she had no objection to accepting the prisoner's request for early release on probation," said the Ma'asiyahu Prison parole board, explaining why it accepted Metzger's request to be represented by attorneys Rotem Tubul and Kobi Abutbul.

"The Attorney General's position is acceptable to us, so order his early release on a conditional basis to the Prisoner Rehabilitation Authority program."

Less than two months ago, President Reuven Rivlin decided not to approve Rabbi Metzger's pardon.

Former Chief Rabbi of Israel Yona Metzger was convicted of bribery, fraud, and tax evasion. He admitted his actions as part of a plea bargain and began to serve his sentence in Ma'asiyahu Prison in May 2017.