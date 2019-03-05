UN 'anti-Settlement' blacklist postponed

UN Human Rights Council will not publish blacklist of companies doing business in Judea and Samaria this month.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has decided to postpone the publication of the "blacklist" of Israeli and foreign companies operating in Judea and Samaria, according to a letter sent by the Commissioner to Senegal's ambassador to the Human Rights Council.

The blacklist had been expected to be published during the annual session of the Human Rights Council this month.

The Human Rights Council has mandated the publication of the list since 2016. However, due to US threats to withdraw from the council the publication had been delayed. After the US withdrew from the council in 2018, citing the body's anti-Israel bias, efforts to publish the list resumed.