New poll shows right-wing bloc regaining power

A new poll published by Walla! shows the right-wing bloc returning to power.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, shows the center-left "Blue and White" party gaining 36 Knesset seats in the upcoming election, but failing to form a coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud party would receive 31 Knesset seats.

The United Right party and UTJ parties would each receive seven Knesset seats, while the New Right would receive six. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party - which in previous polls failed to pass the electoral threshold - would receive six seats, with the Sephardic-haredi Shas party just passing the electoral threshold with four seats.

Both Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party fail to pass the electoral threshold.

On the left, the Labor party would win 8 Knesset seats, with Meretz gaining six seats and the Arab Hadash-Ta'al list receiving nine Knesset seats..

MK Orly Levi-Abekasis' party fails to pass the electoral threshold, as does the Arab Ra'am-Balad list.

The poll included 987 Israelis who represent the various sectors of Israeli society. It has an error margin of 3.4%.

The Walla! poll also showed that among the Blue and White party voters, Benny Gantz is seen as the best candidate for prime minister, with 64% support among the party's voters and 30% support among the general public. Following him is MK Yair Lapid, who has the support of 20% of party voters and 10% of the general public.