Spokesman: Zarif quit because he wasn't informed of Assad visit

Spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry: 'One of the reasons' FM Zarif resigned was lack of knowledge regarding Syrian Pres. Assad's visit.

Bahram Qassemi, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, confirmed Tuesday morning that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif resigned his position due to the fact that he was not informed of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to Tehran, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later rejected Zarif's resignation.

Zarif, who did not attend the meeting with al-Assad, said he was angry at the fact that he was not informed of the meeting.

According to ISNA, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not have any knowledge of the trip at any level. This lack of information was maintained until the end of the trip."

Zarif was also quoted as saying that "the political struggle harms the Foreign Ministry's work."

"I hope my resignation will serve as an incentive for the Foreign Ministry to return to work in the proper manner, and to adopt the proper foreign policy for the country."