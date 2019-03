New selfie taken by Beresheet at a distance of nearly 38,000 kilometers from earth shows Australia, craft inscriptions, clearly.

At a distance of 37,600 k”m from Earth, Beresheet’s selfie camera took a picture of Earth.



Australia can be clearly seen in the picture.

The photo was taken during a slow spin of the spacecraft.

In it, one can see for the first time the plaque installed on the spacecraft with the Israeli flag and the inscriptions "Am Israel Hai" (the nation of Israel lives - ed.) and "Small country Big dreams."