

'I tried to evade the vehicle, but it hit me' Border Policeman injured in ramming attack yesterday recalls dramatic moments. "The moment I noticed the vehicle, I jumped to the right." Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF Spokesperson Scene of attack Border Policeman Sergeant A., who was lightly injured Monday in the terror attack in Benyamin and released to his home, recalled the dramatic moments of the incident.



This morning he described how the three terrorists were neutralized after running him over along with an IDF officer seriously injured in the incident.



"The moment I noticed the vehicle I jumped to the right, I tried to evade it, and yet the vehicle managed to hit my leg," A. said. "We opened fire at the vehicle and neutralized two of the terrorists. The third one who was wounded was arrested at the scene."



A. was released to his home from Tel Hashomer hospital a few hours after being evacuated in light condition. The injured officer is still hospitalized in serious condition. "I wish the officer a speedy recovery and rehabilitation of the legs as soon as possible," added A. "I hope to return as quickly as possible to routine and activities."

