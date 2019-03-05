Thunderstorms, hail, and flood warnings

Israel to receive more rain this week - and there may be hail and flooding as well.

Local rains will fall in most areas of Israel, and there may be thunderstorms and hail. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average, and there is a strong chance of flooding in the country's eastern and southern streams.

Tuesday night will bring drizzling and light rains to Israel's south and center.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly, but will remain lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and local rains may fall in northern Israel. During the afternoon, local rains may fall in central Israel as well. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.