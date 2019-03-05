'Gaza-area residents don't want to return to bomb shelters'

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Dr. Shlomo Kari, the Likud candidate representing the Negev region with the 26th slot on the Knesset list, says that the Likud will enjoy great support in the south and the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip.



“It’s written that he who wants to be wise should go south, and residents of the south and periphery are wise enough to understand that a right-wing government led by Likud contributed to economy, stability, and security. I, like my friends in the Gaza vicinity, have been suffering for 14 years since the expulsion from Gush Katif, children cannot sleep at night, people are in bomb shelters and there is a fear that the Gantz-Lapid party will bring us back to the era of unilateral withdrawals and exploding buses. They are ready to do everything."

He called not to capitulate to legal bullying. "We are now in a situation in which we have to save the country because, Heaven forbid, we are liable to find ourselves at the threshold of a new era in which a Gantz-Lapid government forms a government with the Arabs. The left, which isn’t able to win at the ballot box, managed to draft the legal system to its benefit, and through legal violence submitted an indictment before the elections without giving the prime minister the right to respond by means of a hearing and the interrogation of witnesses."

Kari says the order of the day is to make sure that right-wong votes are not wasted. "We must be careful not to give votes to parties that waver on the electoral threshold, because the results could be severe. The Likud is the backbone that will prevent Gantz and Lapid from erasing the Nationality Law and returning territories and all kinds of dangerous experiments," he said. “Therefore, it is forbidden to be complacent and, precisely now, because of the attorney general's erroneous announcement, we must vote only for parties that pass the threshold, with preference for the Likud."



Dr. Shlomo Kari is proud of the background he comes from. "I am proud to be a nationalist Torah scholar who studied with Rabbi Meir Mazuz from the Kisse Rachamim yeshiva. The Likud is a heterogeneous party and has room for all sides of the spectrum. I am in regular contact with the rabbi and received his blessing. After my success in the primaries, we held a thanksgiving dinner with him. "

He assessed that Rabbi Mazuz's students will vote in accordance with his instructions. "The rabbi was happy that I succeeded in the Likud. The Yahad party is the rabbi's home party, but I call on all my colleagues to vote for the Likud. I assume the students of the rabbi will hear his voice, and the rabbi will make his considerations. There was an attempt to integrate Eli Yishai in the Jewish Home that was not successful. I call on all my acquaintances and friends from the Negev to come and vote for the Likud."

Hebrew interview: