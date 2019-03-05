Security forces arrest ten terror suspects

One of the confiscated weapons

On Monday night, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Border Police, Israel Police, and the IDF operated in Judea and Samaria to arrest ten wanted terror suspects, an IDF spokesman reported.

All those arrested are suspected of terror activities, lone-wolf terror attacks, and violent disruptions of order aimed at civilians and security forces.

The suspects have been taken for interrogation.

During a search conducted in Hevron and Bani Na'im by the IDF, Border Police, and Israel Police, the security forces confiscated homemade weapons, as well as two Carlo submachine guns.

During a search of Asira ash-Shamaliya and Hevron, IDF soldiers from the Samaria and Judea brigades confiscated tens of thousands of shekels worth in terror money. The search was conducted as part of an ongoing operation aimed at confiscating money used for terror activities.‎