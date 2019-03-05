Netanyahu to Sa'ar: Let's join hands and work together

Prime Minister seen shaking hands with Gideon Sa'ar at Likud gathering and speaking with him cordially.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was seen on Monday evening shaking hands with former minister Gideon Sa'ar during the launching of the Likud campaign for the 21st Knesset.

Netanyahu told Sa'ar, "It's time to join hands and work together for the victory of the Likud."

Netanyahu and Sa’ar have had a rocky relationship, as the Prime Minister has several times claimed that Sa'ar had conspired against him and concocted a trick which would have seen President Reuven Rivlin tasking Sa’ar with the formation of the government instead of Netanyahu.

Sa'ar has rejected Netanyahu's claims and has made clear that he stands behind Netanyahu as the Likud’s candidate for prime minister.

Sa'ar unexpectedly stepped down from politics before the last election, citing personal reasons, but announced in early 2017 he was returning to political life and would run with the Likud.

He came in forth in the Likud primaries and was placed in the number five spot on its Knesset list.