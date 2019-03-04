England: Masked gang threatens students with knives

Gang of masked attackers at Runshaw College stabs student, threatens others.

Five suspects were arrested after a gang of masked men threatened students at a Lancashire, England, college on Monday afternoon, Mirror Online reported.

One 17-year-old student suffered an injury to his arm and was transferred to a local hospital. BBC reported that the wound was "not serious."

he gang, wielding knives, walked onto college grounds as students were leaving just prior to 4:00p.m.

The suspects scattered as police approached the scene.

Three were arrested in a nearby car, one on foot and another held after police stopped a car on the M55, BBC noted.